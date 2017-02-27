Three Gators advance to state wrestling tournament

After falling in the Section 8A team semifinals, 13 Gator wrestlers had just one route to the state tournament, as individuals. This route would take the Gators again to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) High School in Glyndon, Minn., for the annual Section 8A Individual Tournament, February 24 and 25. Experiencing both highs and lows on the weekend, three Gators—junior Owen Novacek (138-pound section runner-up), eighth-grader Dominik Vacura (195-pound section champion), and senior Devin Pries (285-pound section champion) earned the right to take that route to the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, March 2-4.

Following state team dual action on Thursday, March 2, first-round Class A individual action begins at 9 am on March 3 and continues into March 4 from the Xcel Energy Center. Here are the Gator wrestlers’ first-round state tourney match ups. Owen Novacek (32-10) faces Brenn Olson (29-4) of Grand Meadow/ Leroy-Ostrander/ Southland, Dominik Vacura (28-9) faces Jared Armon (22-2) of Blue Earth Area, and Devin Pries (35-4) faces Trey Chatman (28-5) of Westfield.

