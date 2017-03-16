CHI LakeWood welcomes two new healthcare providers

The staff at CHI LakeWood Health is proud to welcome Larry Sokolic, MD, and Michelle Brown, NP-C, to its growing medical staff.

“We are excited to add Larry Sokolic, MD, and Michelle Brown, NP-C, to our medical staff,” said Ben Koppelman, Interim President at CHI LakeWood Health.

“The recent additions to our staff will allow us to expand access to clinic services and continue to offer quality, compassionate health care to our community.”

Larry Sokolic, MD, completed his medical degree at Hahnemann University (also known as Drexel University) in Philadelphia, PA. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX and a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, CT. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Michelle Brown, NP-C, received a Master of Science in Nursing Degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, IL. She is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Brown began her nursing career at CHI LakeWood Health in 1987 and she is excited to start serving the community in her new role as a nurse practitioner.

Sokolic and Brown join CHI LakeWood Health’s current medical staff: Justin Quo, MD; Mohan Kumar, MD; and Larry Lorbiecki, MD.

Both providers have begun seeing patients. Call CHI LakeWood Health Clinic at 218-634-1655 to make an appointment. CHI LakeWood Health Clinic is located at 600 Main Avenue South in Baudette, MN.