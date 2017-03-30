Exclusive Video; Major flooding in Northeastern ND

| | 3

  1. Jeff on March 30, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Why are you driving through water that is over the road? Law Enforcement and first responders stress to people to not drive through water that is over the road as you don’t know what is underneath or you could get swept off the road by fast moving water. You were driving through some pretty fast moving water and could have put yourself in danger which would put the first responders in danger that had to come rescue you. It is very irresponsible to do that. Just because you are a reporter doesn’t mean you are immune to what goes on. Please set a good example of what to do in a situation like this.

  2. Andrew on March 30, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    What year was this filmed? 2005?

    • Editor on March 31, 2017 at 8:08 am

      The report was filmed in Leroy, ND March 30, 2017

