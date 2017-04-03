John Arthur Sodnak Jr., 89

John Arthur Sodnak Jr., age 89, was born November 18, 1927, in Badger, MN, to John Sr. and Zella (Wold) Sodnak. He lived on the farm with his family and grandmother. When John was in elementary school, the family moved to Greenbush, MN, and he frequently milked the cows in his backyard on Main Street.

John graduated with honors from Greenbush High School and worked at several businesses in Greenbush. John entered the US Army on March 21, 1946, and was stationed in a number of locations, including the Philippines. Following his discharge on September 20, 1947, John returned to the area and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN.

John returned to Greenbush where he worked at the creamery making butter. He was united in marriage to Betty Aamodt on November 10, 1951, in Greenbush. They moved to Moorhead and John attended Dakota Business College in Fargo. He worked for Rigel’s in Moorhead for over thirty years.

John and Betty spent the summer months at the lake for many years and enjoyed camping with family and friends. They continued to make their home at Waters Edge in Moorhead.

John died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Sanford Health, Fargo.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, Moorhead; son, Jack (Janet), Moorhead; his only grandchild, John Logan Sodnak, Moorhead; sister-in-law, Janice (Myles) Olson; niece, Sara Olson; and nephew, Erick Olson (Stephanie Lerol, and her daughter, Hannah Lerol), all of Thief River Falls, MN.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, William; his sister, Jackie; two half-brothers; and two half-sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in The Lutheran Church of Christ the King, Moorhead. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moorhead.

Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead.