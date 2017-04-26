Faye M. Lyberg, 96, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare

Center in Hallock, Minnesota on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Faye Matilda Balderston was born north of Lancaster April 23, 1920 the daughter of Ernest and Florence (Fitzgerald) Balderston. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school in McKinley Township. On May 31, 1941 she married Carl Lyberg. They settled in Granville Township and farmed there for many years. Faye worked at Arctic Enterprises in Karlstad, Minnesota from 1970 to 1981 and at Kittson Memorial Hospital from 1981 to 1983. Carl passed away in 1998. Faye was a member of Lancaster Covenant Church and served as Treasurer of the Ladies Aid for many years. She was also Treasurer for the Lancaster Senior Citizens. Faye became a resident of Rivers Edge Assisted Living in 2015.

Family members include her daughters, Marian Nelson, Annandale, MN and Colette (Ron) Baldwin, Humboldt; a daughter-in-law, Tina Lyberg, Bradford, PA; grandchildren, Kimberly Anderson, Kelly Berscheit, Jeremy Lyberg, Maxwell, Alexander and Samuel Baldwin and step granddaughter, Stephanie Johnson; great grandchildren, Bree`Anna and Reilly Anderson, Mikki and Corey Berscheit; a great great granddaughter, Shai`Anne Anderson; as well as nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Darrell and Keith; brothers, Lawrence and Remas; and sisters, Mae, Dorothy, Blanche, Myrtle, Hazelle and Madrienne.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m in Lancaster Covenant Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding; Janelle Hostrup, organist; Faye Potrament and Galen Nordin, duet. Casket bearers will be grandchildren, Max, Alex and Sam Baldwin, Jeremy Lyberg, Kim Anderson and Kelly Berscheit. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.