Floyd Lester Sanner

was born June 23, 1924, to Oscar & Clara Sanner in Lancaster,Minnesota. He passed away peacefully Sunday, April 16, 2017,in Hallock, Minnesota. Floyd was the 4th of 10 children. He attendedschool in Lancaster, graduating in 1943. The morning after graduation he took thetrain to Fort Snelling to begin his tour of duty in the US Army. Heserved in the Pacific Theater of Operations in World War II with over 160days in continuous combat in Luzon, the Philippines. He earned the Silver Starfor gallantry in action. Floyd married Margaret (Peggy) Hunter April 17, 1948, at Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster. They lived their entire lives in Lancaster,raising a family of four children. Together with Floyd’s brother Glenn,they owned and operated Sanner’s Store for 36 years, retiring in 1986.Floyd was an active member of the community, serving on the firedepartment, including fire chief, the Businessmen’s Association, LionsClub, American Legion Post 214, and was also on the church council,including a time as council chair, and usher. Floyd’s desire to servehis community prompted him to run for county commissioner. He was onthe Kittson County Board of Commissioners, including the Welfare Board,and as Chair of the County Board for many years. Floyd spent many yearsdriving school bus and hauling beets, which he considered a veryenjoyable job. He was a founding member of COLEG, and the Avenue ofFlags at Riverside Memorial Gardens. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, bowling, and a friendly game of dice at the local restaurant. He had a passion for maintaining his yard, and loved to be outside raking, mowing, or just cleaning up. Heheated his home with an outdoor wood furnace, and loved the trek to thestove to stoke it. He also had a passion for volunteering, and enjoyedbeing able to deliver Meals on Wheels, and more recently wash dishes forthe quilters at Sion Lutheran. He was an eternal optimist, alwayshopeful, and forward thinking. He had the foresight to purchase landthat became Sanchijebanobe, a family hunting partnership. His goal forSanchijebanobe was to influence all of the members to be stewards of theland, and enjoy nature. Floyd was a role model for many in the community and his family. He cared deeply for the community of Lancaster, especially hisneighborhood, and spoke often of all the angels (caring people) whosurrounded him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris Baker and

Euinice Yakes; four brothers, Clayton, Lowell (Chassen), Allen, & Royce;

three brothers in law, Don Yakes, Meril Baker, Jimmy Turner; three sisters

in law, Lois Sanner, Peggy Sanner, & Dolores Sanner; and his wife, Peggy (in

2014). In the last years of Peggy’s life Floyd was her awesome

caregiver. Floyd is survived by his children, Susan (Bob) Christenson,

of Blaine, MN, Mary Jo (Lon) Jerome, of North Las Vegas, NV, John (Juli)

Sanner, of St. Joseph, MN, Bill (Carol) Sanner, of Thief River Falls, MN; a sister-in-law, Jan Sanner of Wayzata, MN; thirteen grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, one brother, Glenn (Harriet) of Lancaster, two sisters, Muriel (Dennis) Keil, of Roseville,

MN, Carol Turner of Williamsburg, VA, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster with military honors accorded by the Lancaster American Legion Post 214 and the Minnesota National Guard. Pastor Galen Nordin and Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Hannah Dobias, soloist, Galen Nordin, soloist and Jacki Przekwas, organist. Casket bearers will be grandsons, Nick and Nate Sanner, Chris, Matt, Jeff and John Christenson, Kyle Dobias and Lon Jerome II. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.