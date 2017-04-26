Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 April 19, 2017, 5:30 p.m. Staff Work Room The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 5:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Olson, Murray, Sollund, Chair Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. Superintendent/Principal Screening Meeting/Interview Training Notice of Purpose(s) 1. Review superintendent applicants’ information from the search consultant and decide on the finalists, schedule for interviews. 2. Review superintendent search timeline and process. 3. Review and discuss protocol and process for superintendent position interviews. 4. Develop first round interview questions, interview schedule, and interview procedures. 5. Discuss, decide, and schedule the steps necessary for the rest of the hiring process. Five finalists to be interviewed are as follows: Nicholas Amb, Ryan Baron, Melinda Crowley, Kevin McKeever & Brian Nelson. “We Are Proud” *We are proud of our Elementary Students who raised $4629.27 for Jump Rope for Heart. *We are proud of the 5th and 6th grade band students selected to perform at the MBDA Honor Band Festival in Fergus Falls on Saturday, April 8th. Students received the music in early March and prepared it, with their director’s help, before joining with the other 90 students in both the 5th grade and 6th grade Honor Bands. Rehearsals began at 8:30 a.m. and included sectionals and full band sessions, followed by the concert at 12:30 p.m. Students left at 4:50 a.m. and arrived early so that we left on time for the long ride to Fergus Falls. They were well prepared and because of this, made the Tri-County Band program look very good as well. 5th grade students selected this year were: Emily Barth, French Horn. 6th grade students selected this year were: Keelyn Taylor, clarinet; Isabel Pearson, alto saxophone; Jace Pietruszewski, trumpet; Ryder Blazejewski, Baritone; and Jaxon Klegstad, tuba. *We are proud of the students that competed at the Vocal Ensemble Contests on April 6, in Roseau. SSA ensemble (Naomi Budziszewski, Sarah Budziszewski, Dariann Wikstrom, Hailey Barth, Hannah Kasprowicz, and Ellia Bass) earned a Superior Rating; TTB ensemble (Reed Foss, Beau Walz, Trey Taylor, Chris Bristlin, Tucker Krantz, Zach Undeberg, Stevo Murray, Stephen Budziszewski, and Adam Thompson) earned a Superior Rating; Duet (Adam Thompson and Naomi Budziszewski) earned a Superior Rating, Perfect Score, and Best in Site; Mixed Ensemble (Adam Thompson, Reed Foss, Shelby Edberg, Naomi Budziszewski, and Dariann Wikstrom) earned a Superior Rating; Vocal Duet (BreAnna Rinde and Hailey Barth) earned an Excellent Rating, missing a Superior by 1 point; and the Chamber Choir (Adam Thompson, Stephen Budziszewski, Stevo Murray, Zach Undeberg, Tucker Krantz, Beau Walz, Chris Bristlin, Ellia Bass, Hailey Barth, Dariann Wikstrom, Morgan Lindgren, Naomi Budziszewski, and Sarah Budziszewski) earned an Excellent Rating, missing a Superior by 2 points. These students all met as ensembles on a regular basis, a couple times a week for 2 or more months, to practice. Their time and effort were definitely rewarded. *We are proud of all of our students and surrounding communities for making the 10th annual Pennies for Patients fundraising campaign another huge success! This year’s total is $2955.21. All donations go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society where they use the donations for researching cures for blood cancers. They also give donations back to patients who need funding for expenses incurred while undergoing treatment, such as lodging and meals. We, the TCS family, has had community members receive donations from the LLS while undergoing treatments for a blood cancer. So “every penny counts” in our own communities too! Over the past 10 years of fundraising, Tri-County students and the surrounding communities have raised a total of $27,760.08. What an amazing accomplishment!! It is another way that we are all “Working Together; Learning for Life”. Member Burkel moved, Member Duray seconded to approve the minutes of the March 22, 2017, regular meeting. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Sollund seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Late March Bills This Year GENERAL $1,875.00 TOTAL $1,875.00 April Bills Last Year This Year GENERAL $64,284.32 $55,241.79 FOOD SERVICE 9,268.54 10,707.91 COMMUNITY SERVICE 58.23 927.48 TOTAL $73,611.09 $66,877.18 Visitors present were Sara Carpenter, Gretchen Baker, Rachel Bakke, Kitty Rodahl, Heidi Hanson, Jonathan Pearson & Sandy Gundlach. Member Koland moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Murray moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve Ms. Laura Efta for tenure status after the 2016-17 school year. UC Member Murray moved, Member Swenson seconded to approve the hiring of Jaron Englund as Head Custodian beginning on July 1st, 2017. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Duray seconded to approve the hiring of Marissa Steien for technology assistant paraprofessional position for the remainder of the school year. UC Member Murray moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the Concession Stand Operation Agreement for the 2017-2018 school year. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to accept on a First Reading basis the #533 Wellness Policy. UC Member Olson moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve Tri-County Schools membership in the Minnesota State High School League for the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to amend the language of the 2016-17 Student Handbook: Smoking, Alcohol, and Drug Violation. (page 2) UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: MASH; Attendance; Testing; Close Up Trip; Self Defense Course; Senior Contract; Spring Sports; AD Conference Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Discussion of Cost Reductions for 2017-2018 – No Cuts In Staff; Pre-School Rooms Location; Hire Preschool Teacher & Custodian; New Bus, New Car for 2018-19; State Funding; Senator Mark Johnson Was Here Board Reports: NWRIC: No Report Region I: Member Koland reported on the meeting – new type of time clock plus and new type of parent notification. Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk ____________________ Next Meeting: May 17 at 8:00 p.m.