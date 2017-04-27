Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Many big sturgeon boated this past week again. Has been a great year for sturgeon so far up and down the river. Fish different holes until you find fish. Use a 3 ounce no roll sinker, a 1-1.5 foot leader, and a circle hook loaded (called a sturgeon rig) with frozen shiners and crawlers for best results. Anchor boat up stream of a deeper hole and pitch sturgeon rig into the hole. Heavy equipment is preferred. Pike fishing is going good right now in shallow bays and on the Rainy River. Best methods so far are using buzz baits or lying a frozen cisco on bottom with a hook and weight(similar to a sturgeon rig but with less weight).

Pike are active in bays. The lake and bays and water starting to warm up and pike are being caught. Pike are open all year up on LOW.

Up at the NW Angle, the ice is gone and it’s open water. Remember, walleyes open May 13th, pike and crappies open all year for LOW MN and sturgeon fishing through May 15th and then again July 1st. www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com.