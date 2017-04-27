Sun Country airlines will feature Lake of the Woods-themed airplane

Last week, Sun Country Airlines out of Minneapolis announced that soon each airplane in their fleet will be named after a Minnesota lake and will feature custom lake-themed art, representative of the lakes that span the state, showcasing what the Land of 10,000 Lakes has to offer. Lake of the Woods has been chosen as one of the lakes featured in the airline’s Hometown Lakes Project and will have an entire plane devoted to the northernmost lake in Minnesota.

“Sun Country Airlines is Minnesota’s Hometown Airline and in Minnesota, our lakes are part of our DNA. We want to honor the bodies of water synonymous with the Minnesota lifestyle, and are thrilled to unveil the Hometown Lakes Project,” said Zarir Erani, Sun Country Airlines President and CEO.

“From Lake of the Woods and Lake Superior upstate to Lake Nokomis and Lake Phalen in the Twin Cities to Lake Winona and Lake Washington downstate, Sun Country passengers will be able to explore Minnesota through our fleet’s unique artwork and discover new reasons to love our hometown.”