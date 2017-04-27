Team traps grouse for Wisconsin

Karlstad was the headquarters last week for a team trapping live sharp-tail grouse for relocation to Wisconsin.

The project began after a decline of sharp-tail grouse over the years in the Moquah Barrens Natural Area in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest of northern Wisconsin. Supplementing the population with birds from Minnesota is an attempt to prevent extinction.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest led last week’s project, partnering with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Since arriving in the area last Monday, the group scouted around and spoke with local landowners. Dan Eklund, forest biologist for the National Forest and co-leader of the project, said this area has a “phenomenal” amount of healthy birds, spanning from the Canadian border down to Newfolden.

