Area youth enjoy another spring option

In the spring, some enjoy to smack a baseball or softball to the fence and others like to run, jump, or throw field objects, or drive a golf ball down the greens. For those students involved and not involved in such sporting activities, they also have another spring sporting option to enjoy–taking aim and shooting their rifles at clay pigeons.

Both entering their fifth years, the Freeze and Gator trap teams opened another season beginning the week of April 2 with its first practice week. After another practice week and a reserve week, teams began with their official competition action this week. The teams have five competition weeks, with the final falling on the week of May 21.

For Freeze Head Coach Cory Gustafson, he leads a group of 15 sixth to twelfth grade Marshall County students. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gator Head Coach Luke Novacek leads 46 seventh to twelfth grade students, including three from Karlstad. These coaches don’t lead these teams alone. Dylan Gustafson and Scott Horien assist the Freeze team, and Josh Kern, Tara Kern, Shelly Kern, Larry Kern, Simon Kern, Bryce Evans, Robert Truscinski, Rodney Truscinski, and Earl Wiskow assist the Gator team.

