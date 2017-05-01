Donald K. Brundin, 93, Grand Forks, ND, died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at home.

Donald was born October 18, 1923 in Grand Forks, the son of Hjalmar and Clara (Rennes) Brundin. He was raised and graduated from high school in East Grand Forks, MN. Donald continued his education at the University of Minnesota until entering the U.S. Army in 1943. After his military service, he returned to East Grand Forks. He married Mona Miller on April 27, 1946.

Donald worked for Gambles Hardware of Grand Forks for many years, eventually becoming a zone manager. In 1963 he moved to Grand Forks and worked as an insurance agent for Allstate for 20 years until he retired.

Donald enjoyed fishing and was also a talented quilt maker. He sang in the church choir and also sang for numerous weddings and funerals. Vegetable gardening was a very big part of his life. Donald and Mona made some of the best lefse and it was in high demand at the Holidays.

Survivors include his wife, Mona, Grand Forks; sons, Keith Brundin, Johnson’s Ranch, AZ, Roger (Sharon) Brundin, East Grand Forks, MN, Lee (Becky) Brundin, Casagrande, AZ, Gary (Laurie) Brundin, East Grand Forks, and Jon (Joann) Brundin, Grand Forks; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Ann; and a sister, Barbara Branson.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Sharon Lutheran Church of Grand Forks. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service in Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will continue for the hour before the service in the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery of Grand Forks. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #157, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3817 and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be directed to St. Joseph social care of Grand Forks where Donald volunteered for years.

