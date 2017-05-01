Greenbush/Middle River (MN) School Board Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING

March 20, 2017 7:30 PM (Middle River) 1. Call to Order at 7:45 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Michael Underwood, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Cooky Kujava, Janice Wollin, Tyler Campbell, Molly Rustad, Lyla Smith, Verna Flaten, Kara Nelson, Brittany Hasson Burkel, Leah Hasson, Ervin Gust, Mark Stromsodt, Tara Kern, Mary Stauffenecker, Ashley Duray, Tina Taus, Cathy Schenkey, Pamela Schenkey, Elroy Aune, Arlette Pearson, Nick Flattem, Barb Geer, Dave Thompson, Dan Loerzel, Dave Blazek, Trish Waage, Gregg Knutsen, Meggan Brandon, Michael Brandon, Bill Timm, Tishara Melcher, Ross Waage, Ryan Brgeron, Lisa Berg, Matthew Stromsodt, Tiffany Lefrooth, Stephen Holm, Mary Langaas, Dan Taus 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the March 20th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of February 27th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #33358 through check #33463 for a total of $200,849.29 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated February 6th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session Tishara Melcher requested an update on the where the Board Minutes were moved to on the website; an update on the questions asked by Verna Flaten at January’s meeting and an update on the multi-community committee that was formed to look into the future of GMR. Much discussion was held as to where and how the Minutes are posted on the school website. Board Minutes will be posted in multiple areas. Verna Flaten’s questions were addressed at the January and February meetings both. Multi-Community Committee never met. Many comments were received by community members questioning the need for such a committee. Following the formation of the committee, no Board members called for a meeting. 6. 2. Nick Flattum : Music Report 6. 2. a. Mrs. Tina Taus and Mrs. Ashley Duray: Mighty Milers 6. 3. Board Member Laurie Stromsodt presented to the Board an Option (Option #4) for consideration for possible “cuts” made to decrease impending operating deficit. This option was drawn up by a “committee” of community members. 6. 4. Meeting Notices – Supt. Jerome outlined the need to post “meeting notices for all board meetings. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of February 21st, 2017: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 362 • Greenbush School: Grades K-5/9-12 = 225 • Middle River School: Grades K-4/6-8 = 137 • Enrollment in March, 2016 K-12 : 409 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. d. FIRST Robotics 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River Large Group Instrumental Contest • Greenbush Middle River Band prepared and performed under the direction of Mr. Flattum • Greenbush Middle River Band performed March 13th • Greenbush Middle River Band received three “Superior Ratings” • The ratings scores: 35,36,37Maximum score possible is a 40 7. 1. f. Greenbush Middle River Large Group Vocal Contest • Greenbush Middle River Choir prepared and performed under the direction of Mr. Flattum • Greenbush Middle River Choir performed March 13th • Greenbush Middle River Choir received an “Excellent” rating • The rating scores: 33,33,37 • Maximum score was a 40 7. 1. g. Greenbush Middle River School District 2017 – 2018 Academic Calendar • Calendar options will be made available to staff members as well as board members prior to April meeting • Calendar will be presented for board approval during April Meeting 7. 1. h. Minnesota School Board Association • Phase 3 Workshop • Building A High Performance School Board Team • Designed for Board Members who have attended Phase I and Phase II training • *see attached document 7. 1. i. Greenbush Middle River Education Association Negotiations • Representatives from the School Board, the GMR Education Association and Superintendent Jerome have met. • Proposals presented by Education Association have been reviewed and options continue to be explored. • No significant developments to report at this time • GMR School Board representatives include: Mrs. Howard, Mr. Nelson and Mr. Melby • GMR Education Association representatives include: Mr. Christian and Mr. Dahl • GMR District representation : Superintendent Jerome 7. 1. j. School Board Member Concern • A School Board member left me a voice message on March 3rd indicating they had received a text message/email stating a Board Meeting had occurred during the morning of March 1st. • It was reported that the GMR Board had already decided where students would attend school next academic year (2017 – 2018) during this meeting (which all board members were not invited to attend). • Discuss/review concerns regarding these allegations. • Board member Stromsodt who brought this allegation stated that she contact MSBA and was instructed that if this allegation was based on “here-say”, then these allegations should be dropped. 7. 1. k. Presentation of Scenarios Requested by Greenbush Middle River School Board Members • During February Board meeting, GMR Board Member requested scenarios to be presented. • Presentation of scenarios will be discussed/reviewed as requested by Greenbush Middle River School Board members as it relates to students in each building. 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz – Nothing to Report 8. 2. Principal Underwood • Spring Conferences • Book Fair • Winter Sports Banquet • Music Contest Results • Motivational Speaker • Spring Sports 9. Proposed Resolutions March 20th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 schedule a Special Board Meeting for Monday, March 27, 2017, to be held at 8:00 pm at the Greenbush site to finalize proposed reductions. 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Joe Melby 11. Communications • Special Board Meeting – March 27, 2017. 8:00 pm at Greenbush • Regular School Board Meeting – April 17, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING March 27, 2017 8:00 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 8:05 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Michael Underwood OTHER ATTENDEES: Nick Flattem, Mara Gust, Allison Harder, Kara Nelson, Theron Kuznia, Brittany Hasson Burkel, Leah Hasson, Lyla Smith, Tara Kern, Josh Kern, Shelly Kern, Dan Taus, Mary Kuznia, Dale Kuznia, Joan Timm, Bill Timm, Terry Howard, Brian Waage, Trish Waage, Matt Schaumburg, Tina Taus, Norm Opdahl, Karen Opdahl, Kari Majer, Laura Dahl, Letricia (Candy) Gram, Jo Christian, Ann Peterson, Robbie Peterson, Kelsey Grinsteiner, Anita Locken, Josee Locken, Todd Bergeron, Bryce Bergeron, Shane Anderson, Shellie Mekash, Dale Mekash, Brian Undeberg, Andy Hanson, Tanya Hanson, Mark Rustad, Molly Rustad, Steven D. Wollin, Janice Wollin, Cooky Kujava, Liz Wollin, Arlene Bertilrud, Kent Janicke, Laurie Hamness, Mary Stauffenecker, Troy Stauffenecker, Danny Mooney, Joni Mooney, Robin Waage, Ryan Waage, Melissa Kostrzewski, Mark Stromsodt, Morgan Ness, Stephanie Schenkey, Elmer Melby, Cookie Melby, Nancy Olson, Nathan Bukowski, Josey Smith, Josh Smith, Ben Anderson, Chris Bengston, Adam Telander, Bruce Anderson, Arlette Pearson, Gary Peterson, Gracie Gullickson, O’Brien Stromsodt, Tom Gullickson, Ashley Duray, Max Duray, Cory Wimpfheimer, Lynn Brazier, Debbie Aune, Dave Stanelle, Deb Stanelle, Russ Anderson, Doug Hlucny, Jacob Efta, Melvin Sovde Jr., Marlo Nelson, Paulette Nelson, Lisa Berg, Brad Berg, Kerry Carlson, Shane Carlson, Kevin Halme, Verna Flaten, Matt Williamson, Benjamin Williamson, Scott Waage, Stephen Holm, Elroy Aune, Nicole Hanson, Diane Dahl, Clarence Dahl, Jody Kirkeide, Janet ?, Dawn Benke, Jeff ?, Kara Heggedal, Emma Heggedal, Ella Heggedal, Cathy Schenkey, Joel Brichacek, Kim Brichacek, Paulette Melby, Robert Truscinski, Sharla Kilen, Doug Green, Nicole Wojchowski, Kurt Wojchowski, Julie Undeberg, Tyler Campbell, Barb Geer, Kenneth Asp, Neil Lund, Rachel Lund, Michelle Beito, Lynn Balstad, Michelle Hendrickson, Patricia Peterson, Carl Peterson, Kurt Dvergsten, Jerome Berg, Mary Anne Berg, Carol Novacek, Lyzette Olson, Amber Berg, Kara Wagner, Kristi Westlund, Trevor Berg, Alvin Bertilrud, Ryan Bergeron, Brand Dahl, Kaydell Super, Leslie Sondreal and several others who either did not sign in or their signatures were illegible. 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the March 27th, 2017 Special Board Meeting as presented. 4. Reports 4. 1. Review scenarios requested for building configuration for possible implementation effective 2017-2018 academic year. Following an in depth review of the various options which have been submitted to the Board for consideration, much discussion was held regarding those options and the ramifications of the options. A list of 83 potential students who would “leave the district” was referenced by Board Member Stromsodt, in the event that the Middle River site was closed. 5. Proposed Resolutions March 27th, 2017 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the second option reviewed which includes K-6 in Greenbush; K-5 in Middle River; 7-12 in Greenbush with Administration to fine tune the option, for implementation effective 2017-2018 year and will be reviewed annually. Upon a Roll Call vote: Stenberg Yes Nelson Yes Kuznia Yes Melby Yes Kilen Yes Howard Yes Stromsodt No 6. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – April 20th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush (May 3, 2017)