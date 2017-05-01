Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Finally some warmer days again after a spring snowfall this week! Many big sturgeon boated up and down the river this week. Fish different holes until you find fish as one day one hole may be better than the day before. Use a 3 ounce no roll sinker, a 1-1.5 foot leader, and a circle hook (called a sturgeon rig) loaded with and crawlers and/or frozen shiners. Anchor boat up stream of a deeper hole and pitch sturgeon rig into the hole. Heavy equipment is preferred.

Pike fishing is hot right now in shallow bays and in bays on the Rainy River. Best methods so far are using buzzbaits, spinnerbaits, or lying a frozen cisco on bottom with a hook and weight (similar to a sturgeon rig but with less weight). Pike are open all year up on LOW.

Up at the NW Angle, the ice has been gone for a couple of weeks and resorts are getting ready for the MN fishing opener May 13th. Pike and crappies open all year for LOW MN and sturgeon fishing through May 15th and re-opens again July 1st. Walleyes are in good numbers around the lake. Lodging, charters and guides still available for opener at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.