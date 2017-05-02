Joan P. Eggebraaten, 89

Joan P. Eggebraaten, age 89 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Valley Memorial Homes in Grand Forks, ND.

Joan Pauline Eggebraaten was born on December 11, 1927 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Leonard and Mathilda (Parent) Porteous. Joan grew up in Grand Forks and worked at Star Drug for a number of years. On June 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to John Eggebraaten in East Grand Forks, MN. She farmed with John for a number of years and then worked at King of Spuds and Old Dutch Potato Company in East Grand Forks.

Family members of Joan include her children, Dennis (Beverly) Eggebraaten of Grand Forks, ND, Donna Schmidt of Bemidji, MN, Darlene (Duane) Czapiewski of Grand Forks, ND and Shirley (Chuck) Boushey of East Grand Forks, MN; twelve grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; one brother Leonard “Bud” (Shirley) Porteous of Crescent City, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband John on April 14, 2015; 2 granddaughters, Rebecca Eggebraaten, and Daun Marie Paskvan, great granddaughter Addison Czapiewski, two sisters, Marion and Margaret along with one brother Hiram.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Fisher, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment: Greenwood Cemetery ~ Fisher, MN.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota