Special Board of Education Meeting Interview Superintendent Candidates Tri-County School District 2358 April 26, 2017, 3:00 p.m. Library Candidates interviewed were as follows: Melinda Crowley, Ryan Baron, Brian Nelson, Kevin McKeever & Nicholas Amb. Visitors present were Kitty Rodahl, Jane Schindele, Heidi Hanson, Erica Reese, Ann Thompson, Haylie Anderson, Sarah Novacek, Brad Thompson & Sean Spilde. Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to interview Brian Nelson for a second interview. UC In Favor: Swenson, Duray, Sollund, Koland, Burkel, Murray & Olson Opposed: None Member Sollund moved, Member Koland seconded to interview Ryan Baron for a second interview. In Favor: Swenson, Duray, Sollund, Murray, Koland & Olson Opposed: Burkel Member Duray moved, Member Murray seconded to interview Melinda Crowley for a second interview. UC In Favor: Swenson, Duray, Sollund, Koland, Burkel, Murray & Olson Opposed: None The second interviews will be Wednesday, May 3, 2017 starting at 4:30 p.m. First Interview – 4:35 p.m. Second Interview – 5:40 p.m. Third Interview – 6:45 p.m. Break – 7:45 p.m. Deliberate – 8:10 p.m. Member Murray will conduct reference checks on the three that will be interviewed the second time. Melinda Crowley, Ryan Baron & Brian Nelson The meeting adjourned at 10:20 p.m. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk _________________________________ 25