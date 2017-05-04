Baudette landmark Willie Walleye featured on new MN scratch ticket

The Minnesota Lottery and Explore Minnesota have teamed up to put the spotlight on some of the North Star State’s fun and unique places, including Baudette’s most popular tourist attraction, Willie Walleye, in a new scratch game that launched May 2.

The #OnlyinMN scratch game is a $5 ticket that features Willie Walleye along with fourteen of Minnesota’s most iconic landmarks. The game offers instant cash prizes of up to $75,000 as well as a second chance contest that gives players the opportunity to experience some of Minnesota’s best vacation destinations.

Read more in this week’s Northern Light Region.