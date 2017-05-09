Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, April 10, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room.

1. Call to Order at 7:31 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Shane Kilen, Ryan Bergeron, Sherri Kruger, Sherry Verbout, Gretchen Lee, Jandi VonEnde, Murrie Keller, Kadeyn Keller, Greta Lee, Jasmine Christianson, Hailey VonEnde, Emma VonEnde Visitor Comments: None 2. 1. FCCLA Student Presentations 3. Judith Otto : International Student Exchange • Partnership in School Recognition • Badger School received the International Student Exchange Award for participation in the Student Exchange Program. Only 3 awards are given each year. 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the April 10th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the March 13th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. U.C. 6. Consent Agenda 6. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check #57513 through check #57605 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated April 3rd, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. U.C. 7. Member Isane closed the meeting at 8:15 P.M. The Board will go into closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 2(b) for the purpose of engaging in preliminary consideration of allegations against an individual subject to the Board’s authority. While in closed session, the Board will discuss the allegations and appropriate next steps for responding to the allegations. 8. Member Isane opened the meeting at 9:11 P.M. Official Action Related to Closed Session Member Isane introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DISAPPROVING OF A BOARD MEMBER’S CONDUCT WHEREAS, School Board members have concerns regarding how Board Member Curt Hauger conducted himself at the January 30, 2017 School Board meeting; WHEREAS, the Board authorized an investigation into Mr. Hauger’s conduct at the January 30, 2017 meeting; WHEREAS, individual Board Members have had an opportunity to review the results of the investigation; WHEREAS, the Board wishes to formally express its disapproval of Mr. Hauger’s conduct at the January 30, 2017 meeting. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 676 as follows: 1. The Board disapproves of the following conduct: Mr. Hauger made physical contact with a District employee during the January 30, 2017 School Board meeting for the purpose of demonstrating a low-level criminal assault. Mr. Hauger did not ask for permission to make physical contact with the employee, did not warn the employee before the physical contact occurred, and took the employee by surprise with the physical contact. 2. Mr. Hauger is not to engage in the same or similar conduct as that discussed above. If he does, the School Board reserves the right to impose disciplinary action, up to and including removal from the Board of Education. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing Resolution was duly seconded by Member Christianson, and upon a roll call vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor of the motion: Member Isane, Member Rhen, Member Swenson, Member Christianson, and Member Dostal. And the following voted against the motion: Member Hauger. Whereupon said Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. Communications 9. 1. Superintendent 9. 1. a. Building and Grounds • The Snapper riding lawn mower is broke down. It is $2,000 to replace with it with the same lawn mower. Jarod indicated he got a quote for a Husqvarna for $2,399 from Coast True Value in Roseau. It has more capabilities, 54” deck, and 27 horsepower. The tractor is and will continue to be used on the football field. Jarod requested approval for the purchase of the Husqvarna mower and was approved. • The carpets will be cleaned by North Country Cleaning on June 22nd. • The gym floor will be resurfaced July 17th-30th. • Jarod was able to fix the lift and its working good. He did have to purchase new batteries for it. • LED Conversion Update o Expense estimate is $135,695.50 and return is projected to be around 5 years. The return on the bus garage will be longer. o LTFM Revenue cannot be used for the project, but some of the expenses can be covered under safety o There is also a LED lighting rebate that the district would receive from Otter Tail Power Company for just under $20,000. o Superintendent Jerome will call for an invitation for bids and post on the Badger School website *see attached 9. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of April 7th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment is: 242 • April 4th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment was: 256 *see attached 9. 1. c. Badger School District Academic Calendar 2017 – 2018 • School Board and Badger Education Association will be presented 3 options • All options will include 172 instructional days • All options will include 8 staff development days (7 staff development days and two separate .5 days of P/T conferences) • *Please see attached 9. 1. d. Minnesota State Legislator Education Budget Comparison • Comparison : Investing in School Districts Across Minnesota • As of April 7th: the Governor, Senate and House have proposed 3 budget proposals for education. • Currently the budgets proposed all vary and will have direct impact on Badger School District. • Ultimately all parties will need to work together to determine final budget for next biennium. • The attached document details various impact of each proposed budget on school districts throughout Minnesota. • *See attached 9. 1. e. Vocal Ensemble Contest • Badger Choir prepared and performed under the direction of Mr. Carpenter • Badger had two ensembles attend contest in Roseau on April 6th • The Women’s Choir earned a Superior Rating with a score of 39 out of a possible 40 points. • The Men’s Choir earned a Superior Rating with a score of 39 out of a possible 40 points. They also received an “Outstanding Performance” Award in recognition of being one of the top performances of the contest. • Only 6 groups received award out of 70 entries into contest. 9. 1. f. Badger School District was selected to host the 2018 Large Group Choir Contest • Badger will host Subsection 32 East Large Group Choir Contest • Event will take place February 26th, 2018 • Event will begin at 1:30. • Students will perform until approximately 5:30 • Performances will take place in the gymnasium • Badger will host the following schools : Roseau, Warroad, Lake of the Woods, Grygla, Goodridge and Indus. 9. 1. g. Interest Based Collective Bargaining • Upcoming meeting scheduled for April 19th 4:00 – 8:30 • Mr. Ernie Belton will be facilitating meeting 9. 1. h. Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center • Badger 7th grade students will experience Wolf Ridge April 24th – 28th • Wolf Ridge Advisor is Mrs. Shannon Dostal • All expenses associated with Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center experience are funded through grant dollars and the Red River Valley Pheasants Forever donates money each year. 9. 1. i. FIRST Robotics • Badger FIRST Robotics will participate in regional competition at LaCrosse, WI • All costs associated with 2nd regional competition will be funded through donations and fundraising activities. • FIRST Robotics will depart April 12 and return April 15th 9. 1. j. Family, Career and Community leaders of America • FCCLA State Conference occurred in March • 6 Students will attend the FCCLA National Conference in Nashville. • 5 students will present at National Conference • Kennedy Truscinski will attend as a state elected officer : Vice President of Research and Development • Students presenting at National Conference were awarded either the highest or second highest score within their category at State Conference. • Students presenting projects at National Conference include: ºKadeyn Keller and Greta Lee / Chapter Service Project Display ºJasmine Christianson and Hailey VonEnde / Life Planning Event ºEmma VonEnde / Recycle and Redesign 9. 1. k. Badger Staffing • Mrs. Ashley Lambert is Health and Physical Education Teacher • Mrs. Lambert is completing 3rd year of teaching at Badger School • Mrs. Lambert also serves Target Team advisor and Assistant Golf Coach • Recommendation is to grant Tenure to Mrs. Lambert • Currently advertising for 6th grade teacher for 2017 – 2018 Academic Year • Currently advertising for Special Education teaching positions as well 9. 1. l. Substitute Teacher Compensation • Requests have been communicated with me directly to consider raising compensation of substitute teachers. • Current rate of compensation for substitute teachers: • $105.00 / full day $52.50 / half day • The non-certified contracts will “expire” June 30th, 2017. 9. 1. m. Badger School District Certificate of Deposits • School District currently has 2 CD’s • 200,000.00 at Border State Bank (Maturity Date of April 1st) • $200,000.00 at Citizens State Bank (Maturity Date of April 13th) • Recommendation is to renew both at site to be determined. • Border State Bank is offering .009% at 12 months = $1,800.00/year • Citizens State Bank is offering .0075% at 12 months = $1,500/year • Citizens State Bank is offering .0105 at 18 months = $2,100.00/year 9. 2. Dean of Students 9. 2. a. Prom • Prom was held Saturday, April 8th and 62 students attended the event 9. 2. b. Winter Sports Banquet • Monday, April 3rd in Greenbush. This included all winter sports and the cheer team 9. 2. c. Elementary Field Trips • Dates are being set • The Kindergarten will tour the Sherriff Department of Post Office in Roseau, First and Second Grade will attend the Shrine Circus on April 28th, Third Grade will go to the Pioneer Farm on May 17th, Fourth Grade will tour the Roseau County Courthouse and Museum on April 19th Fifth Grade with tour LifeCare Medical Center, and 6th grade will attend the MN History Competition in Roseau on May 10th. 10. Reports 10. 1. Accept Cash Report through March 31st, 2017 subject to audit. Motion made by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 10. 2. Accept Badger School District FY 17 Budget Third Quarter report subject to audit. Motion made by Member Hauger, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 11. New Business 11. 1. Member Isane made a motion that we provide $5,100 towards the National Conference for FCCLA and will provide more if needed. Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 11. 2. Approve the granting of tenure to Mrs. Ashley Lambert as Health and Physical Education Teacher. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 11. 3. Approve purchase of CD for $200,000 for 12 months at .009% from Border State Bank and purchase of CD for $200,000 for 18 months at .0105% from Citizens State Bank. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 12. Adjourn Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 10:15 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (May 10, 2017)