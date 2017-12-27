Bring on the crafts!
Greenbush resident Brenda Sather best describes herself as one with a crafting addiction. Sather began her #1 favorite, that of scrapbooking, in 1996. "My (twin) sister, Bonnie and I have always enjoyed crafting, and one day she called, wondering if I had heard about scrapbooking." That's all it took. Brenda decided to enroll in a…
Tri-County School seniors offered emergency response training
Emergency Response Training will be given to the senior class at Tri-County School. "This is not going to cost the school a thing," Superintendant/ Principal Ryan Baron assured the board at the regular meeting on December 13. "Jessica King is very excited to teach the class." Interested seniors can take this elective in spring 2018…
Bean and Brush: more than just a coffee shop
Kate Johnson has done something that was only joked about. For the past few years, on top of being a first time mom, full time pastor, and art dabbler, Johnson has kicked around the idea of opening up a coffee shop in Hallock on Main. "It was just something we'd tease each other about," Johnson…
CBP proceeds with reducing hours at Lancaster and Roseau
The hours at the Lancaster and Roseau ports of entry (POE) will be changing as of January 7, 2018. Despite heavy opposition to the reduction in hours, the U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is going ahead with the changes. Roseau's closing time will change from midnight to 8 p.m. Instead of closing…
Game Warden emphasizes safety
Jeremy Woinarowicz has been the State Game Warden for District 1 for about 13 years. He lives in Warren Minnesota, but has traveled all over the district to serve in Kittson, Roseau, Pennington and Red Lake, Marshall, among others. Woinarowicz places a big emphasis on having fun in outdoor activities, but, in a safe way.…
Kittson only Minn. county to lower taxes in 2018
Kittson County appears to be the only county in Minnesota to lower taxes in 2018. According to the Minn. Dept. of Rev. website, three counties in Minnesota are maintaining their 2017 tax rate (Blue Earth, Crow Wing, and Pope), but all other counties are raising them. Presenting the 2018 proposed budget at the December 7…
Aim, ready, shoot: Carl Peterson’s passion for photography
It was about ten years ago. Carl Peterson, a 1998 GMR High School graduate, was out bow hunting, sitting in wait for that nice buck to come along. "All I was seeing was does and fawns so I decided to take out a point-and-shoot camera and began taking pictures," Carl said. "It turned out that…
Karlstad EDA votes to sell to Dollar General
The Karlstad Economic Development Authority held a special meeting on December 4, 2017, to discuss the possibility of selling the land where the Black Bear Grill restaurant formerly stood. Dollar General has offered $100,000 for two acres of the site, preferably the front property closest to Highway 59. Dale Nelson urged the EDA to support…
Karlstad City Council votes to keep levy at $200,000
The City Council opened up their Truth in Taxation hearing at 6:30 p.m. on December 4, 2017. A few Karlstad residents were on hand, asking for an explanation from the city council regarding the budget. "If you look at the levy amounts from the past 10 years," Dale Nelson said, "you'll see that the levy…
GMR English teacher runs the NYC Marathon
Besides thinking that she should have done more training on hills, as she ran in Central Park, nearing the finish line of the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017, Tina Taus began to tear up thinking about her two autistic children. "It's so easy to give up, but I'm stubborn," Taus said…