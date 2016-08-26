Eighth Annual Trails to Treatments Cancer Benefit and Ride Labor Day Weekend

The Trails to Treatments Cancer Benefit and Ride will take place in the City of Middle River, with all activities located in or beginning in town. You don’t have to be a cowboy to join the efforts of the North Country Horsemen and Saddle Club in this, their largest fundraiser of the year.

So many people have given, in amounts ranging from one dollar to thousands, in time, in talent, in fundraising efforts, in every way imaginable to the growing movement that is Trails to Treatments. As the group embarks on their largest fundraiser of the year, the Cancer Benefit and Ride September 2, 3, and 4, Labor Day Weekend, it is good to reflect where those dollars have gone.

Nearly five years ago, when North Country Horsemen Saddle Club of Middle River, Minnesota, established Trails to Treatments, they couldn’t possibly have imagined how many lives they would affect, the amount of help that they could give to people in need…people who face the hardest word in medical language, cancer.

Many people have insurance that will cover the medical costs of treating cancer, but there are many other costs that are not covered by insurance; costs that include travel, motel rooms, insurance co-pays, supplies, equipment. The list is long and varied for each patient.

Trails to Treatments is a non-profit organization whose mission is to assist those in need of funding during their treatment of cancer. Because most people are not fully prepared for the out of pocket expenses cancer treatment requires, grants are awarded to help defray those costs. Volunteers are dedicated to the long term success of this grant program through ongoing donations and fund raising efforts.

Though this is the Eighth Annual Cancer Ride, it’s just five years since Trails to Treatments was organized by the North Country Horsemen. Since that time, Trails to Treatments has awarded 347 grants (through August 17 of this year) that have eased the financial burdens of patients dealing with “The Big C.” The total amount awarded through those grants to date is $150,100!!! Amazing…for the handful of organizers who work with the project each year! In addition to that amount, in the early years of the Benefit and Ride, more than $20,000 was raised and donated to other organizations.

