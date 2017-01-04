Former Baudette woman arrested in North Dakota on kidnapping charges
Amber Noel Meikle, 47, of Moorhead, Minnesota and formerly a Lake of the Woods County resident, was arrested December 13 in Wahpeton, North Dakota on charges of felony kidnapping, as well as depriving another of custodial/parental rights.
Meikle’s children were later located, alone in a motel room in Pensacola, Florida. Meikle was arrested and transferred to Lake of the Woods County Jail where she remains awaiting trial.
5 Comments
#FREEMYMOM get the whole story to it all ya’ll just trying to make her look bad she doesn’t deserve to be in jail she is a great person who tries to put everyone before her own self, she put her kids before her self and now she is in jail not right at all i grew up with my mom, Jim my father is a stranger to me and my little brothers and we didn’t want to live with him in the first place now my little brothers and me are separated and don’t see each other, yes i had a choice to live with my father or not but why stay and get beat, I would end up in foster care anyway, but now I can’t protect them from getting beat so wrong why would you make my little brothers live with a stranger and now when my brothers tell me what has happened at the house they live at and i cant make a difference horrible #FREEMYMOM
Megan—Where is your Mother now and how can she be reached? What was the result of the charges against her?
My mother is in jail in Baudette MN you can call the jail and ask them if they will tell her to call you she only can call out.
God will take care of the demons that dwell on Earth. I fled to protect my three kids from a “pedophile”!! Know that God is watching over Seth and Dawson and satin will only let you get so far and you will pay the price to God for he alone is all the children will need to protect them from a tyrent like you. It’s in God’s hands now! I love you guys and I will never leave your hearts! God be with you and bless you from this moment on! Pray for them please!
Children of God need your constant blessing and prayors to succeed. Please be with them!!!