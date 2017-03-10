Images from the Green Wave’s State consolation game against Luverne By Editor | March 10, 2017 | 1 Posted in Breaking News 1 Comment Shawn Egeland on March 17, 2017 at 7:46 am Bruce you never fail our community! Kudos for always doing such a great job….we really appreciate you catching such awesome memories! Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts South Point 4th Graders celebrate Arbor Day May 12, 2017 | No Comments » NCTC will celebrate graduation with two commencement ceremonies May 12, 2017 | No Comments » An interest they’re glad to have discovered May 12, 2017 | No Comments » Tri-County Secondary makes list of top Minn. schools May 12, 2017 | No Comments » Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report May 12, 2017 | No Comments »
