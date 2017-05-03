No Loose Ends salon to open in Karlstad

Starting a new business can’t be easy, but Chelsey Hougard makes it seem flawless, as she gets ready for the grand opening of No Loose Ends hair salon.

This is Hougard’s first crack at running her own business, but the determination to succeed is evident. “I wanted to work for myself; and my husband and I were having a baby so that was another reason to stop commuting and find something in town,” she says.

A lot goes into opening. Hougard has waited months for her equipment to arrive, “I had to buy everything brand new,” she states, and for the space to be ready for use. “Wikstrom’s has been phenomenal at getting the space ready,” Hougard continues, “They found the space, renovated floors, walls, lights, painting; they’ve been wonderful.”

