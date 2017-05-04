Tri- County team places first at Envirothon

Tri-County Team number 11 placed first at the Area One Envirothon at Lake Bronson State Park on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Stephen Argyle Central Team number 19 took second place and Kittson Central team number 18 took third place at the local event.

Twenty-two teams from Tri-County, Goodridge, Badger, Stephen Argyle Central, Lincoln High School of Thief River Falls, Grygla, Marshall County Central and Kittson Central Schools participated in the event on this unseasonably cold April day.

Envirothon is an outdoor learning event for high school student’s grades 9-12; it is one of the state’s largest environmental education competitions. Teams consisting of five students visit six different learning stations covering forestry, aquatics, wildlife, soils, and a current event topic, which was Agricultural Soil and Water Conservation Stewardship in Minnesota.

