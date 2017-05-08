Kittson County Fair planned for July 5-9

Schedules are being finalized for the 128th annual Kittson County Fair and we are excited to announce some new events and entertainment for July 5-9, 2017.

Along with our regular carnival we are bringing in an added attraction for all four days of the fair. Xtremeball. This is how it works: each person jumps into their own XtremeBall, wearing it like a backpack. Holding onto two handles in front of you with a good grip, then let the fun begin. XtremeBalls are absolutely safe. They are similar to bumper cars without the whiplash. Your whole body is enclosed in the bubble except for your legs for good mobilization around the playing field.

The Muck-n-Fun Run is back Thursday night with some new obstacles as well as some old favorites, but new this year is the addition of the “Little Muckers” course for ages 10 and under. The Kids Obstacle Challenge (ages 10 and under) is an adventure course designed specifically for kids with running, jumping, mud, obstacles, and smiles.

For more details on the Kittson County Fair, see this week’s North Star News!