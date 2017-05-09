Arvid Dvergsten, 84

of Greenbush, MN died Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Sanford Health, Thief River Falls, MN. Arvid Curtis Dvergsten was born on September 26, 1932 in rural Greenbush. He was the second to the youngest of five sons. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush and was confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. For most of his school years he attended the District 54 Country School, which was a half mile walk from the family home. He also attended the Greenbush School for one year. On March 13, 1954, Arvid married Lois Anderson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush. It was a beautiful 60 degree day. This past March they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Arvid was employed at Bolsom Farms, Great Northern Railroad, and Wicklund Construction before starting his thirty-two years of working at the Greenbush Community Hospital and Nursing Home, where he took considerable pride in his job. Arvid retired in 1992. In addition to work, home and family, Arvid was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, serving on various committees throughout his life. He served on the Elderbush Board in Greenbush for many years. In 2008 he received the honor of being named Roseau County Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year. He also participated in the seven day Roseau County Centennial Wagon Train Trail Ride. Arvid enjoyed cutting wood, driving horses, traveling, playing cards, gardening, building things of wood, listening to country music, (especially George Jones), making donuts, lefse, flatbread, and rommegrot; all of which he loved sharing with others. Arvid and Lois started a tradition that has continued for 62 years – hosting the family Christmas Eve gathering. Arvid was known to many as “Mr. Fix-It-Man”, always helping anyone in need. Arvid valued spending time with his family and being grandpa to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other kids in the community, who also called him “Grandpa”. Arvid died on May 2, 2017 at the Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, Minnesota at the age of 84 years, 7 months, 6 days. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Manvil, Delbert and Donald; sister-in-law, Vivian Dvergsten and nephews, Darwin Dvergsten and Wayne Dvergsten. Left to mourn his passing are his wife Lois, three children and spouses: Marla Lange of Bellevue, Washington; Arlyn (Joan) of Strathcona, Minnesota; and Sharon (Donald) Emery of Greenbush, Minnesota. 5 grandchildren and spouses: Matt (Lanine) Lange, Laura (Justin) Smith, Jaime (Tim) Peterson, Benji Emery and Lynsi Emery; three great-grandchildren: Emmitt Curtis Peterson; Delani Marlene Hansen and Baby Smith, due in October. Also surviving are brother: Gerald (Florence) Dvergsten; in-laws: Beatrice Dvergsten, Ardith Dvergsten and Orleen and Dianne Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friend Merton Kirkeide and Arvid’s other morning coffee friends also mourn his passing. Funeral Services were on Monday, May 8, 2017, at 11 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Mark Mathews, officiating. Linda Sovde was the organist and special vocal music was provided by Jody Kirkeide. Readers were Kari Wiskow and Tim Peterson. Pallbearers were his grandchildren and their spouses. Honorary Bearers were his Great-grandchildren and all of his dear friends and family. Burial was in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery at Greenbush with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush in charge of arrangements. Gieseke Funeral Chapel