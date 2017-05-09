Darla Ann (Hearn) Mankie, 73

Darla Ann (Hearn) Mankie, age 73, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Nielson Place Nursing Home in Bemidji, MN.

Darla was born on June 27, 1943, in East Grand Forks, MN, to the late James and Gladys (Helm) Hearn. She grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks High School. On January 21, 1966, she was married to Robert Mankie in East Grand Forks, MN. She worked at Simplot in Grand Forks, ND, and at Baltimore Spice.

Darla is survived by her children, Troy Mankie of Bemidji, MN; Tammy Mankie of Highlands Ranch, CO; and Todd Mankie of Frazee, MN; 5 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Gary (Audrey) Hearn of Henderson, NV; Dale (Mary Jo) Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN; and Curtis (Anna) Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN; as well as 2 sister-in laws, Delores Hearn of Grand Forks, ND, and Debra Hearn of East Grand Forks, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Milo and Lee Hearn.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am ~ Friday, May 5, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery South ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota