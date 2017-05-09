NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING/City of East Grand Forks, MN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a number of Public Hearings to consider the application from Jeffery Geddes Farm Partnership for rezoning approval of 2.04 acres. From UER to Industrial (I-1) This propertyis located along Business Hwy 2 just south and east of the American Crystal Sugar Plant and the railroad tracks (known as “Potato Row”). It must also consider amending the 2045 EGF Land Use Plan to change the land use designation from future Commercial to Industrial. Finally, if both the rezone and amendment are approved, two additional public hearings are required to approve the plat of the single lot into two lots and a variance to allow the existing buildings on each new lot to remain with reduced rear and side yard setbacks. The proposed new plat will be called Jeffery Addition. The information for the all of the hearings is as follows:

First, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a Public Hearing to consider the approval of an amendment to the 2045 Land Use Plan Update for the City of East Grand Forks. The amendment requests a designation of Industrial land use instead of Commercial land use for a portion of the property known as the Jeffrey Geddes Property.

Second, the Planning Commission will consider rezoning the lot located south of Business Hwy 2 from Urban Expansion Reserve (UER) to Limited Industrial (I-1).

Third, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a Public Hearing to consider the Final Plat approval of Jeffrey Addition which is the platting of the Jeffrey Geddes lot along “Potato Row” into 2 lots.

Last, the Planning Commission of East Grand Forks has scheduled a public hearing to consider the approval of a variance request to allow the existing buildings to remain in their current location and to reduce the side and rear yard setbacks to allow the buildings to remain conforming structures. This public hearing must be held after considerations to rezone and plat the Jeffrey Geddes property in the Jeffrey Addition.

These Public Hearings are scheduled for Thursday May 25th, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. NOON in the East Grand Forks City Hall Training Room, located at 600 DeMers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN.

David Murphy

City Administrator

City of East Grand Forks, MN

(Publish May 10, 2017 and May 17, 2016)