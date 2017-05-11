GMR and Badger high schools receive high ratings

The US NEWS and WORLD Report has ranked the Greenbush Middle River (GMR) High School and the Badger High School among the best high schools in the nation and state of Minnesota. The US NEWS and WORLD Report released its 2017 report detailing the best High Schools in the nation and the state on April 25.

To determine which schools deserved designation as being one of the “best” high schools in the nation and our state, US NEWS and World Report focused on the following four areas:

1) Did students perform better than expected in their state? Evaluation of reading and math results for students on state proficiency tests.

2) Did disadvantaged students (minorities and low-income) perform better than state average when comparing math and reading proficiency rates?

3) Student graduation rates meet or exceed a national standard.

4) Students are prepared for college-level coursework. A “College Readiness Index” is utilized, which is based on a school’s AP participation rate and how well students did on those tests.

US NEWS and WORLD report analyzed 769 high schools in the state of Minnesota. A total of 158 schools were recognized. The GMR and Badger districts both received bronze rankings and are recognized both at the national and state level.

For a complete list of rankings at the national and state level, one can visit the following link: www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.