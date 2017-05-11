Lake of the Woods police hand out “tickets” at school

Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office and Baudette Police Department officers were at Lake of the Woods School early Friday morning, May 5, to greet student drivers and passengers alike with “tickets” for their safe actions.

Sheriff Gary Fish, at right giving Chamber Bucks to an LHS student, along with County Deputy Brad Abbey and Baudette Police Chief Brad Thoma, stopped vehicles as they entered the school parking lot. Each student driver who was wearing a seat belt and was not practicing distracted driving was given a gift certificate or Chamber Bucks. Student passengers in vehicles who were buckled in safely were also given gift certificates.

This is the third year law enforcement has been involved in this event that was made possible by a grant from AAA.

This year’s $300 grant from Triple A was matched by the Baudette-Lake of the Woods Chamber of Commerce, who donated Chamber Bucks. McDonald’s of Baudette also donated free drink coupons which were handed out during Friday morning’s safe driving promotion.