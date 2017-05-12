Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The MN fishing opener is this Saturday, May 13th. Anglers looking to strike LOW gold this this weekend should use a 1/4- 3/4 ounce jig (depending upon current, no current, depth) with a shiner or 2 loaded up. If you are missing bites, try hooking shiner through mouth and out the gill, push the minnow all the way up to the jig head and push hook through middle of minnow. Otherwise use a stinger hook. Another good idea would be to pull crankbaits in shallow water. Although the water is cold, this can be the ticket on some outings. Pike season is open and with warming water, activity is increasing. Sturgeon fishing is on fire as the water warmed back up. The sturgeon catch and release season is through May 15th. The season re-opens again July 1st.

Walleyes on the Rainy River are post spawn. Some have headed back to the lake while others remain in the river. Many reports of sturgeon anglers catching nice walleyes while fishing sturgeon. Anglers traditionally find good numbers of walleyes up and down the river as well as Four Mile Bay (which is at the mouth of the river) this time of year.

Up at the NW Angle, resorts (and we believe the walleyes) are ready for the opener. With all of the islands, neck down areas, points and reefs, the possibilities to fish are endless. Typically, look for neck down areas and points to start. Jig and a minnow up at the angle is the go to method. Colors should include chartreuse, pink, glow colors and some gold. The walleye population throughout the lake is in great shape and everything points to angler success for the opener. Good luck! Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.