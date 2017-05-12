NCTC will celebrate graduation with two commencement ceremonies

Northland Community & Technical College will present the 2017 graduating class at commencement ceremonies in Thief River Falls, MN and Grand Forks, ND on May 11 and 12, 2017. The Thief River Falls commencement will be held May 11 in the Northland gymnasium at 7 p.m. with an open house to follow in the Gunderson Commons. Northland’s East Grand Forks campus will hold commencement May 12 at 11 a.m. in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, Grand Forks, ND. Commencement ceremonies are expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

Northland’s 2017 graduating class is comprised of 791 students that were eligible to receive 925 awards (certificate, diploma, AAS, AS and AA degrees). 259 graduated from Northland’s Thief River Falls campus and 532 graduated from East Grand Forks. Northland grads will spread across the country in upcoming months to work and study in many fields like health and human services, law and public safety, aerospace, building trades, and manufacturing. They will prove to be fundamental assets to local communities as grads build and fix your homes and heal your family members.

This year, Northland will be providing a live stream of both commencement ceremonies for those who are unable to attend but would like to watch the ceremony. Visit www.northlandcollege.edu/grad17/to find the live streaming links. The video stream will go live when each ceremony is scheduled to start. The stream can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV.