Tri-County Secondary makes list of top Minn. schools

Tri-County Secondary was recently named on the list of top secondary schools in Minnesota. The district received a bronze rating and is recognized at the state and national level.

Performance indicators that determine the rankings include the following data.

1. Academic performance as measured by the most recent available state MCA test scores.

2. Students that are disadvantaged perform better than the state average in reading and math proficiency.

3. Student graduation rates meet or exceed a national standard.

4. Students are prepared for college level coursework.

US News and World Report analyzed 769 secondary schools from across the state. 158 districts were recognized as achieving gold, silver, or bronze status.

More information about the ranking can be found at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools

Other area schools to attain medal status are as follows: Badger, Greenbush/Middle-River, and Kittson Central.

The TCS school community continues to be committed to maintaining educational excellence for all of our students. Congratulations to staff, students, and families for helping us achieve these goals!