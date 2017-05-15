Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota april 24, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, Monday April 24, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board members absent: None Black moved to approve the agenda as presented. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on April 10, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to renew the district’s dental insurance with Delta Dental for the period of June 1, 2017, through May 31, 2019, as follows: Single $ 40.18 Family $114.44 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that the district enroll in the Public Employee Insurance Plan for health insurance for all employees beginning July 1, 2017. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved that the district not allocate funds to Synovia for GPS service in the school buses as of July 1, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to accept the resignation of Renae Kovar, Administrative Assistant, effective may 12, 2017. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve Matt Stengl as a volunteer softball coach for the 2017 season. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire Hannah Larson as an elementary teacher beginning with the 2017-18 school year at M, Step 7 – $34,647. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire Joe Sobolik as a math teacher beginning with the 2017-18 school year at M, Step 7 – $52,508. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the April 13, 2017, payroll in the amount of $19,431.00. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Steve & Rosalynd Gander Senior High Boys Tennis 500.00 EGF Elementary PTO South Point Chrome Book Cart 7,542.63 Parent Donations After Prom/Grad Parties 70.00 Simplot After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 EGF Volunteer Firemen’s Assn. After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Evergreen Insurance After Prom/Grad Parties 25.00 Grand Forks Fire Equipment After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Knights of Columbus After Prom/Grad Parties 150.00 Sacred Heart Church After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 EGF Education Association After Prom/Grad Parties 200.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $8,787.63 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:14 p.m. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (May 17, 2017)