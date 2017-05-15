Richard Allan Johnson, 69

Richard Allan Johnson of Badger, passed away peacefully May 11th, 2017 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo at the age of 69. Rick was born on January 16th, 1948 in Roseau, MN to Bert and Dorothy (Hicks) Johnson. He graduated from Badger High School in 1966. Shortly after high school he joined the service and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from the war in 1969, he attended classes at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, MN. In 1974 he was united in marriage to Linda Martin in Sisseton, SD. They resided in Badger, MN with their two daughters, Kara and Shauna. Rick held various jobs throughout his life including test driver at Polaris Industries and Superintendent for the City of Badger for 29 years. His passion was running a small engine repair business and racing. Rick was a local legend who was known as the #90 Border Bandit, racing Outlaw Streets and Supertrucks. He was a fierce competitor on the track but a friendly face in the pits making friends with everyone he talked to. Rick spent many weekends at the Greenbush Racepark where he was a crowd favorite with many of his family and friends cheering him on. He also raced at the Rocket Speedway in Hallock and ventured north of the border racing his Supertruck. Rick also enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and fishing. Rick remained a big kid at heart his entire life. He had an extensive collection of toy tractors, RC cars, Nascar memorabilia and sports collectibles. He will always be remembered for being a prankster and picking on his loved ones. He was one of the most loving, caring, funny, and helpful people around. Rick is survived by his daughters, Kara (Sam) Pelowski of Roseau, MN, Shauna Johnson (Corey Olson) of Badger, MN; five grandchildren, Mariah (20), Kiana (14), Jada (11), Jenna (9) and Noah (7); special friend Marissa Rasmusson (Brody and Codi) of Badger, MN; sister June Hagen of Badger, MN; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; his fury companions Sadie and Jasmine and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Bert and Dorothy, siblings Dorothy Jean, Norbert and Roberta. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17th at 2 PM at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Badger. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment at Badger City Cemetery. Military rites by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com