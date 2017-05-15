Wayne D. Ebeltoft, 88

Wayne D. Ebeltoft, age 88 of Baudette, MN passed peacefully on May 9, 2017.

Wayne was born April 7th, 1929 in Superior, WI to Morton & Helen (Day) Ebeltoft, then moving to Spooner, WI. Soon, with the love of family, they moved to Spooner, MN (now known as East Baudette. Wayne attended Lake of the Woods K-12 School. At age 17 he started his life long career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (“MN DOT”) Highway Department stationed in Baudette until he retired “forty years” later, in 1986. He met his true love Loretta while she was working at Agnes Restaurant and they Married September 24, 1948 they had a wonderful 64 years together.

Wayne was very active with the Moose Lodge in Baudette, coaching hockey, and enjoyed helping at the Brink Senior Center delivering meals. Along with Loretta, Wayne’s true love was for his family, his children and his grandchildren. He looked forward to the special phone call from Grandson David every April 7th so they could wish each other “Happy Birthday.” Wayne always enjoyed camping and fishing every June at Red Lake, making s ‘mores at the fire with the grandkids and teaching them each how to catch Crappies and Walleyes. His summers were spent tending to the large garden that was planted each spring. In the fall you would find him teaching the grandkids to quietly walk in the woods to go grouse hunting and anxiously awaiting for deer season where you would find Wayne and his youngest grandson eating candy in their deer stand together, waiting for something to walk by. Wayne was always willing to lend a helping hand whether it be to family or friend. He was always tinkering outside fixing this or that never sitting still except to watch the kids ride their bikes or play in front of the house.

Preceded in death by: Wife, Loretta; parents, Morton & Helen; sister Rosalie; brother’s in-law Richard Flamand & Harry Friesner. Survived by children; Lois Mae (Edward) Richards, Wendy (Ron) Dally, Douglas (Amy) Ebeltoft, Grandchildren; Clint Richards, Tara Richards, David (Mandy) Dally, Heather (Brad) McLagan, Christopher (Julie), Drew (Nicole), Ryan (Apryll) and Kortney Ebeltoft. 15 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. Sister, Beverly Monsrud, Sisters in-law Phyllis Flamand, Mary Ann Stiltner and Edna Friesner along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Although Wayne is physically gone, we will keep our memories of him “in our hearts” to never be forgotten and carry on the family traditions.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN with Pastor Sarah Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Elm Park Cemetery. Online guest book at:

www.helgesonfuneralhome.com