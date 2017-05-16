Barbara M. Short, 78

Barbara M. Short, age 78, of Fisher, MN died peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Barbara Margaret Short was born August 24, 1938 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Arley and Alma (Thorson) Aslakson. She attended rural school in Bygland, MN and graduated from Central High School in East Grand Forks, MN in 1956. Barbara attended Concordia College for one year, then worked at Ness Epko Camera Store for ten years. She returned to college at UND and earned her bachelors degree. She then taught elementary school in Fisher, MN for 29 years until her retirement in 1999.

Barbara was the organist at Bygland Lutheran Church for 60 years (and missed maybe five Sundays in all those years). She played at countless weddings, funerals, and accompanied soloists. She was an active member of WELCA, Bygland Quilting Group, MEA-NEA, Fisher Chamber of Commerce, Fisher Lions Club, the Area Community Fund Committee, and West Polk County Home Council. She was a volunteer teacher at Fisher School for many years after her retirement. Her passion was serving others, and she did this her entire life.

She is survived by her son Steven of Fisher, MN; brothers Harvey (Barbara) St. Louis Park, MN; Paul (Linda) East Grand Forks, MN; and several nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by parents Arley and Alma Aslakson.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Bygland Lutheran Church, rural East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Thursday in Bygland Lutheran Church

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota