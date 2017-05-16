Donald L. Efta, 82

Donald L. Efta was called home to rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband for 60 years of Shirley. Loving father of Colleen (George), John (Debbie), the late Laurie, Roxanne (Tony), Rachel (the late Byron) and Michelle (Mark) Efta. Cherished grandfather of Charles, Cassandra, Joseph, Johnnie and Brandon. Dear great-grandfather of Miles, Weston and Vincent. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Private entombment occurred on Monday, May 8 at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Don was the founder, owner and operator of Efta Builders for 40 plus years. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. PRASSER-KLECZKA BAY VIEW CHAPEL 3275 S. Howell Avenue Milwaukee, WI