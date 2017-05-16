Marjorie Wollin, 97

We celebrate and honor the life of Marjorie Wollin, daughter of the late Robert and Nettie (Underberg) Koland. Marjorie passed away at the Karlstad Senior Living Center on May 13, 2017 at the age of 97 years, 1 month, and 21 days. Marjorie Ardell Koland was born on March 22, 1920 on the family farm in Arveson Township. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Marjorie graduated from Karlstad High School in 1938. After high school she went to beautician school in Minneapolis, MN. Then she worked as a hairdresser for her Aunt Hilda Underberg while Willis was serving in World War II. After Willis was discharged from the service, they returned to Karlstad and were united in marriage in Halma, MN on November 3, 1945. The couple lived and farmed in Arveson Township of Kittson County, near Karlstad, while raising five children. Once the children were in school, Marjorie did daycare and light housekeeping for her sister Emojean’s family. After this, she was employed by Arctic Enterprises of Karlstad for numerous years. Marjorie was a long time member of First Lutheran Church of Karlstad, MN. She served many years as the Sunday School superintendent for the younger children. She was also active in Ladies Aide (WELCA), quilting and sending out Cradle Roll materials. Marjorie was very devoted to her faith throughout her life. Her faith was reflected in her dedication to her family, friends, and neighbors. Marjorie and Willis’ door was always open to everyone and no one ever left without “a little lunch” which consisted of Marjorie’s baked goods. Willis passed away on Feb 1, 1994, and Marjorie continued to live on the farm until moving into The Meadows Assisted Living in March 2007. She moved to the Karlstad Nursing Center in December 2008 and remained there until her death. Marjorie is survived by her children; two sons, Donald (Karen) of Elk River and Ronald (Julie) of Karlstad; three daughters, Sharon (Don) Asp of Castle Rock, CO, Rochelle (Kent) Gronland of Minneapolis, and Diane Schoon of Thief River Falls; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Alysa, Tammy, Melissa, Jason, Steven, Jenny, Brian and Elizabeth; eighteen great-grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter; two sisters, Emojean (Roy) Anderson and Helen Jo (Donald) Wysocki; one brother, Roger Koland, and one brother-in-law, Bob (Betty) Wollin; in addition to many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis; brother Morris and sisters Donna, Joyce and Yvonne; and son-in-law, Garry Schoon. A special thanks to Karlstad Senior Living “family” for their loving kindness and good care, especially in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church of Karlstad. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad, with Pastor Mark Helgeland, officiant. Casketbearers are Jason Wollin, Brian Schoon, Steven Gronland, Darwin Anderson, Rory Anderson and Lyle Jacobson. Interment at Karlstad Cemetery, Karlstad, MN. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Home of Karlstad. Collins Funeral Home