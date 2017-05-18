Allan “Rick” Rickenberg, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2017, at his residence in Hesston, Kansas. He was born on July 23, 1928 to the late Harry and Jorgine Rickenberg at the family farm in Jupiter Township, Kittson County, MN. Rick was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at East Emmaus Lutheran Church, Kittson County, Minnesota. He graduated from Karlstad High School, Karlstad, MN, in 1946. Rick attended the Gale Institute of Business in Minneapolis, MN in 1947. He was hired that same year as a wire chief-in-training by the Santa Fe Road out of Chicago. The Railroad transferred him to the Newton area in late 1948 and he worked until he retired in 1991. Rick was an active member of First Christian Church in Newton for many years. After moving to Hesston, in 2008, he attended the Hesston United Methodist Church. Rick married Donna Laura Glazier on June 16, 1950. They were married 52 years until her passing in February 2002. He married Suzanne Crawshaw October 10, 2008, at the United Methodist Church in Hesston, and she survives of the home. Rick was an avid pool player and was a member of the Newton Area Senior Center for many years, as well as Wichita Area Senior Center and Hesston Area Senior Center. He played and won many pool tournaments over the last three decades with these area Senior Center teams; the last several years playing for the Hesston Team. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Wichita. He loved all types of dancing but especially ballroom dancing. He was still dancing last May at the age of 87 when he danced at his great-niece’s wedding. Family was very important to Rick and he looked forward to family gatherings through the years. He loved to travel and lived life full and joyously with many friends and truly never met a stranger. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Archie Harry, his wife Donna in 2002, and his son Robert Allen in 2014. Rick is survived by: his daughter Roxanne and husband Bryan Grosch of Newton; his wife Suzanne of Hesston; his granddaughter Courtney Nichole Grosch of Newton; his two brothers Roy James and his wife Helen of Kittson County, MN, and Ronald of Kansas City, Mo.; his sister Harriet (Gedney) of Walker, MN; his two brother-in-laws Larry Hedrick and his wife Nancy of Apple Valley, Ohio; and Roy Hedrick of Newton; step children Chris and wife Tonya Crawshaw; Becky and husband Chris Tozier; step grandchildren Tate and Darren Moser; Sloane Crawshaw; and Audrey, Elaina and Lillian Tozier, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of life and memorial service was held May 8, 2017, at the Hesston United Methodist Church in Hesston, Kansas, with Reverend Keith Schadel officiating. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas. Arrangements by Petersen Family Funeral Home of Newton, KS.