Hasbargen Logging, Inc. named National Outstanding Loggers

Forest Resources Association and STIHL Incorporated honored Hasbargen Logging, Inc, from Birchdale, Minnesota as the National Outstanding Loggers at FRA’s Annual Meeting in Charleston, South Carolina on May 3rd.

FRA Chairman Bill Johnson presented Hasbargen Logging with a wooden plaque, while STIHL’s Kent Hall presented Hasbargen Logging with a $1,000 check.

Hasbargen Logging was one of six regional finalists for the prestigious national award.

