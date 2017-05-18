Karen Johnson, 70

Karen Louise Johnson, the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Hickok) Blomquist, was born Sept. 25, 1946, at Hallock, MN. She attended school and grew to womanhood at Lake Bronson and graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1965. On June 5, 1965, she was united in marriage to Curtiss Johnson at the Mission Church in Lake Bronson. They have since made their home on the farm in Springbrook Township of Kittson County, near Kennedy, MN, where they raised six children. They were married 51 years. Karen worked at Motor Coach Ind. and was a seasonal worker at American Crystal. She took pride in caring for her family as well as with helping Curtiss with all the animals on the farm. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo and working on her many craft projects. Karen has resided at the Karlstad Healthcare Center since Sept. of 2014 and passed away there on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2017, at the age of 70 years and 7 months. She is survived by her husband, Curtiss; children: Michael (Darla) Johnson, Michelle Allen, Monica Johnson, Monty Johnson, Matthew (Julie) Johnson and Malainna (Ed) Keller; grandchildren: Dustin (Lacey), Natalee, Edwin, Spencer, Zachary, Jacob, Mary, Andrew, Jarod, Anna, Heather, Alex, Bailey, Jadyn, Sara and Fallon; great-grandchildren: Peyton, Jaxson and Makenna; sisters and brothers: Eileen Carlson, Bruce (Judy) Blomquist, Robert (Lori) Blomquist and Doreen Kostrzewski; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Karen was preceded in death by her parents. Services were held Friday, April 28, 2017, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Karlstad, MN. Pastor Mitch Tolpingrud – Officiant; Kathy and Everett Englund – Special Music. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson, Minnesota. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Greenbush, and Middle River, MN. An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com