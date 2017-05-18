Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The MN fishing opener was this past weekend was excellent. Some boats caught over 100 fish in a day. Fish ranged in size from small all the way to trophy walleyes. Weeding through small fish to find good keeper walleyes and saugers was the norm, which speaks nicely to the overall health of the walleye population. Key depth was around 20′ of water. Good fishing all across south shore. Jig and a minnow was the best presentation with pink or gold jigs standing out. Some anglers pulled spinners in 6-12 feet. Others hit reefs in 25-30′, also good. Jumbo perch and pike mixed in.

Walleyes are still in the Rainy River. Many anglers fished the river and Four Mile Bay. Some walleyes have headed back to the lake while others remain in the river. Same as the lake, a jig and a minnow have been best tactic for boating walleyes. Sturgeon fishing closes Monday, May 15 and reopens July 1st.

Up at the NW Angle, anglers also had a great opener. Many had limits in a couple of hours. Fish were all over islands, neck down areas, points and reefs. Jig and a minnow up at the angle is the go to method. Colors should include chartreuse, pink, glow colors and some gold. Key depths ranged from 6′ to 20′ of water. The walleye population is in great shape and we expect fishing to remain strong as the water warms up. Good luck! Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.