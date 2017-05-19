Badger School Board reviews LED lighting project By Editor | May 19, 2017 | 0 Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MCC to graduate 32 with 100th graduating class May 19, 2017 | No Comments » Twenty teams participate in third annual Adventure Race May 19, 2017 | No Comments » Felony Charges Filed Against EGF Woman, Following Sunday Chase And Crash May 18, 2017 | No Comments » Missing Grand Forks Man Has Been Found May 18, 2017 | No Comments » GF Police Searching For Man Who Suffers From Dementia May 18, 2017 | No Comments »