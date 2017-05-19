Mary K. Janson, 67

A Memorial Service for Mary K. Janson of Warroad, MN will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3:00PM at the Warroad Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5-7PM with a 7:00 prayer service. Interment will be held at America Cemetery in Warroad, MN.

Mary Kay Janson went to be with Jesus on May 9th 2017 at the Punta Gorda, FL hospital at the age of 67.

Mary’s journey began on May 14, 1949 in Greenbush Minnesota. Born to Gladys(Dann) and Pete Gonshorowski. She attended Greenbush School and was a member of the local Catholic Church. Arvid and Mary met at a weekend dance in Greenbush in 1964, and before long the love birds wed on a chill negative 55 degree day on the 26th of January in 1966. They quickly began a family with Jacqueline Janson born in 1966 and Cole Janson in 1973. Mary worked at Polaris, Marvin Windows, Dairy Queen, and devoted much of her time and energy at Subway of Warroad; 21 years to be exact. The couple lived in Belton, TX for a short while and then moved back to their roots in Warroad, MN.

Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma…..she mastered them all! Mary enjoyed watching football and hockey, trips to Fargo to visit family, raising flowers, the occasional BINGO, traveling to warmer climates such as Texas and Punta Gorda, FL. She loved family functions, relaxation pool side, and sun bathing in her hammock! She will be remembered for her friendly spirit, her heart of gold, hard-working hands, honesty, delicious cooking, and lovely sweets along with many other great qualities! Mary was one-of-a-kind, and was called Grandma by many!

She is survived by her husband Arvid Janson, daughter Jacqueline Janson, sister Jean(Larry Hulett), sister Susan(Dennis Hogsett), Grandchildren: Channing (Jordan Johnson), Blake Masters, Morgan Masters, Garrett Masters, Jaden Hill, Great Grandchildren: Lola, Liam, Odyn, and Landon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Gladys Gonshorowski, son Cole Janson, brothers Terry, Peter, Jim and Charles Gonshowrowski.