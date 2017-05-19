MCC to graduate 32 with 100th graduating class

Marshall County Central’s Class of 2017 has a unique honor: being the 100th graduating class in the school’s history.

Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the MCC High School Gymnasium.

32 are expected to graduate, led by class president Emily Sillanpaa.

The class motto is: “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

The class flower is the white rose and the class colors are purple and gold.

Leading the class are eight students graduating with high honors: Amber Maurstad, Daltyn Lofstrom, Nolan Nelson, Kylee McFadden, Jasmin Christopherson, Peyton Boe, Kaden Monsebroten, and Malayna Wahl.

Eleven will graduate with honors: Sawyer Nelson, Nicole Geisser, Alicia Skadsem, McKenzie Ottesen, Austin Olson, Morgan Anderson, Wyatt Bannerman, Emily Sillanpaa, Brooke Brandon, Emerald Pittman, and Gage Swenson.