Twenty teams participate in third annual Adventure Race

May 13, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. saw the kick-off for the Third Annual Lake Bronson Adventure Race put on by Grace Lutheran Church to raise money for the ELCA Youth Gathering in Houston this summer.

This year, twenty-one teams signed up with participants from Grand Forks and Fargo as well as locals teams. The Adventure Race featured biking, canoeing, geocaching, and walking/running to complete fifteen checkpoints. Each team was required to reach three manned checkpoints in order to qualify. Each checkpoint was outfitted with a unique hole punch to be punched into the “passports” that each team was given before the race.

Pastor Frank Johnson of Grace Lutheran Church is the mastermind behind this operation. “Teams that want to be challenged can be challenged; and teams that just want to take a day to have fun in the park can do that too,” Johnson says about the race. His attitude is “Here’s the race, do as much of it as you can.” However, setting up the race takes more than a day for Johnson.

“Basically, next year’s [race] starts now,” Johnson says with a laugh. “I explore the park and try to come up with fun and challenging things for the next course. Then I get the squad of volunteers, mostly youth, and we go about setting it up.”

