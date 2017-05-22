David Ambrose, 91

Devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather & dear friend. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 18, 2017 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Dolores “Dee”; and daughter-in-law, Gwenn. Survived by children, Michael (Mary), Allan (Michelle), Thomas (Denise), Patrick (Lori), Mary Beth (Mark) Peterson, Jon (Jodi) & Elizabeth; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews & wonderful friends. Ambrose’s quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, May 23rd at MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHURCH, 3333 E. Cliff Rd. in Burnsville, MN followed by a private inurnment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.