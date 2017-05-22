Public Meeting Notice/Rainy/Rapid Rivers Board and Citizens Advisory Committee

Public Meeting Notice

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held by the Rainy/Rapid Rivers Board and Citizens Advisory Committee on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Birchdale Community Building in Birchdale, Minnesota.

These meetings are conducted semi-annually in order to gather input and offer discussions on various issues taking place along the Rainy and Rapid Rivers. All interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting. If you should have any questions or concerns please contact the Lake of the Woods County Land and Water Planning Office at (218) 634-1945.

May 19th, 2017

Steven Sindelir

Assistant Zoning Administrator