Veraine Edna Surface, 94, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Veraine was born April 18, 1923, in Niagara, ND, the daughter of Benjamin & Victoria Frieda (Wolfgram) Herman. She grew up in Niagara where she graduated from high school. She was also baptized at St. Andrew Lutheran in Niagara.

She married Darth Clifford Surface on July 11, 1943. Together they raised 4 daughters.

Veraine enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, embroidery, and playing cards. She was involved with her church, was the 125th Anniversary Queen of Niagara and was the 2017 Valentine Queen at NDHC.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Steinke, Ramona Peterson, Yvonne (Dan) Welsh and Denise (Robert) Bergeron; sister, Mildred Moens; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Veraine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darth; siblings, Henrietta, Edith, Adeline, Lilah, Harvey, Lloyd, Irma and Ruth.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 815 N 20th St. in Grand Forks.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service on Friday, May 19, at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service in the church.

Interment: St. Andrew Lutheran Cemetery, Niagara, ND.

